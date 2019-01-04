See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Charles Lo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Lo, MD

Dr. Charles Lo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lo works at ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Lo M.d. Mary Lo M.d. Sc
    1140 Lake St Ste 402, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 782-0487

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Massage Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tui Na Massage Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Charles Lo, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578635173
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

