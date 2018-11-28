Dr. Charles Longo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Longo, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Longo, MD
Dr. Charles Longo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Longo's Office Locations
Charles Longo MD4250 H St Ste 3, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 456-8756
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly I have never experienced such a caring and knowledgeable doctor. He and his staff were responsive, supportive and kind. I would recommend Dr. Longo because he is not only the best plastic surgeon in my opinion but he honestly cares and treats you like you are family. I feel like I not only got a better body but a new friend.
About Dr. Charles Longo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.