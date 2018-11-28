See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Charles Longo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Longo, MD

Dr. Charles Longo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Longo works at Charles Longo MD in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Dr. Longo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles Longo MD
    4250 H St Ste 3, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 456-8756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Belt Lipectomy
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Belt Lipectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Belt Lipectomy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 28, 2018
    Honestly I have never experienced such a caring and knowledgeable doctor. He and his staff were responsive, supportive and kind. I would recommend Dr. Longo because he is not only the best plastic surgeon in my opinion but he honestly cares and treats you like you are family. I feel like I not only got a better body but a new friend.
    Lisa in CA — Nov 28, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Charles Longo, MD
    About Dr. Charles Longo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073738365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

