Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD

Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD

Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Loprinzi works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loprinzi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2019
    Dr. Charles Loprinzi makes me feel that my care is important to him. Dr. Loprinzi works in an environment that is positive to patients that adds to a wonderful experience. I could not have been treated by a better doctor. Thank you for saving my life and giving me more time to enjoy living.
    — Jan 05, 2019
    About Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD

    • Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194704676
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wisconsin-Madison
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

