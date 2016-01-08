Dr. Lowe III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Lowe III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Lowe III, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Lowe III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy and Asthma Center of Appalachia Pllc5425 N Mayo Trl Ste 101, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 433-0591
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowe III?
I was very impressed with him . He explained what he thought was wrong with me and what action he wanted to take very simplistic.
About Dr. Charles Lowe III, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1104854207
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowe III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowe III works at
Dr. Lowe III has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowe III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.