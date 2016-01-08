See All Allergists & Immunologists in Pikeville, KY
Dr. Charles Lowe III, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (2)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Lowe III, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.

Dr. Lowe III works at Allergy and Asthma Center of Appalachia Pllc in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Asthma Center of Appalachia Pllc
    5425 N Mayo Trl Ste 101, Pikeville, KY 41501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 433-0591

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pikeville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Hives
Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2016
    I was very impressed with him . He explained what he thought was wrong with me and what action he wanted to take very simplistic.
    Gay Dotson in Williamson, WV — Jan 08, 2016
    About Dr. Charles Lowe III, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104854207
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lowe III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowe III works at Allergy and Asthma Center of Appalachia Pllc in Pikeville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Lowe III’s profile.

    Dr. Lowe III has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowe III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

