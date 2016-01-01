Overview of Dr. Charles Lyon, MD

Dr. Charles Lyon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Lyon works at Vitreo-Retinal Associates in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Ischemia, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.