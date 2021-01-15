Overview

Dr. Charles Machell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Machell works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.