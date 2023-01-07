Dr. Charles Maltz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hepatology
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Charles Maltz, PHD
Dr. Charles Maltz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Maltz, PHD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Maltz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Function Test
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat pH Probe
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Screening Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Endoanal
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Esophageal
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Capsule Endoscopy
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Herpetiformis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Liver Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Liver Test
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat PillCam Capsule Endoscopy
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Stomal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin K Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Maltz?
Almost 2 decades my whole family has been under his care, he simply is the best doctor of all we see in other fields. He detects symptoms like cancer in other areas and refers to that department for surgeries, liver , breast, etc. definitely sacred doctor of saving lives for warning us preventive major
About Dr. Charles Maltz, PHD
- Hepatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, German
- 1821185992
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine CUNY
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maltz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maltz accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maltz works at
Dr. Maltz has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maltz speaks German.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.