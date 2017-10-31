Dr. Charles Manner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Manner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Manner, MD
Dr. Charles Manner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Tex

Dr. Manner's Office Locations
Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center2130 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 10, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3682
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 2014 I saw Dr. Manner at the recommendation of another doctor of mine who I hold in high esteem. I consulted with Dr. Manner about my cancer diagnosis. He was thorough, respectful, took his time, took an interest in my knowing exactly what was going on and what my options were. Even when I had a question and wasn't in his office, I was able to talk with his nurse and she got back to me that afternoon with the answer after he'd researched the answer for me. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Charles Manner, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1760443782
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- U Tex Affil Hosps|University Tex Affil Hosps
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Manner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manner.
