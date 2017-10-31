See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Charles Manner, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Manner, MD

Dr. Charles Manner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Tex

Dr. Manner works at Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center
    2130 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 10, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Charles Manner, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1760443782
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex
    • U Tex Affil Hosps|University Tex Affil Hosps
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Manner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manner works at Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Manner’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Manner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

