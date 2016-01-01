See All Podiatric Surgeons in Manalapan, NJ
Dr. Charles Marchese, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
Map Pin Small Manalapan, NJ
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Marchese, DPM

Dr. Charles Marchese, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Marchese works at Medical Associates of Marlboro in Manalapan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marchese's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manalapan Foot and Ankle LLC
    145 State Route 33 Ste 2, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Charles Marchese, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1417061854
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Marchese, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marchese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marchese works at Medical Associates of Marlboro in Manalapan, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Marchese’s profile.

    Dr. Marchese has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marchese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Marchese has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

