Overview of Dr. Charles Marder, DPM

Dr. Charles Marder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Marder works at Total Foot and Ankle in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.