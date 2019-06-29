Dr. Charles Marder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Marder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Plano Office6300 W Parker Rd Ste 420, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7900
Naureen I. Agha M.D. PLLC6130 W Parker Rd Ste 512, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marder was my 6th, and last foot doctor/podiatrist. I had had about 7 or 8 prior foot surgeries. We did some laser treatments and then a few other things. Finally we had to do a minor foot procedure to break up the excess scar tissue I had from prior surgeries. He knows what he is doing. I have a lot less foot pain. I did not have any cushion on the soles of my feet, but now Indo. Thanks so much to Dr. Marder and his staff. Can’t say enough good things.
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619076379
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
