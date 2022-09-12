Overview of Dr. Charles Marguet, MD

Dr. Charles Marguet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marguet works at Urology-Centennial in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.