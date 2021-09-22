Dr. Charles Markle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Markle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Markle, MD
Dr. Charles Markle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Markle works at
Dr. Markle's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Neurological Institute3280 Dauphin St Bldg A, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 450-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markle?
Dr. Markle has been my neurologist since 2017, treating me for multiple sclerosis. I see him, normally, at the Eastern Shore office. I feel like he listens to me and allows me time to ask questions. He seems to be truly concerned for my well-being. His staff, from nurses, to lab, to receptionists, have all proven to be caring, as well as conscientious. I definitely would recommend Dr. Markle and his staff if to friends or family.
About Dr. Charles Markle, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194774927
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markle works at
Dr. Markle has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Markle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.