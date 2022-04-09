See All Cardiologists in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. Charles Marotta, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Marotta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.

Dr. Marotta works at Advanced Cardiology, LLC (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ and Hackettstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cardiology
    65 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 401-1100
    Friday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Newton Office
    59 High St # 61, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 300-1302
  3. 3
    Hackettstown Office
    117 Seber Rd # 1B, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 979-1302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackettstown Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 09, 2022
    Good doc, thorough and a good sense of humor.
    Archana Lakhotia — Apr 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Marotta, MD
    About Dr. Charles Marotta, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437156882
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Marotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marotta has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marotta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marotta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

