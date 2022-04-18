Dr. Matlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Matlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Matlin, MD
Dr. Charles Matlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Phoenix Integrated Surg Res
Dr. Matlin works at
Dr. Matlin's Office Locations
Charles Matlin, MD6036 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 249-0839
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had many surgeries done by Dr Matlin. Including a resent below the knee amputation. Dr Matlin and his team are very informative, straight forward. I would highly recommend Dr Matlin for whatever your needs are.
About Dr. Charles Matlin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Surg Res
- Hahnemann U
Dr. Matlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Matlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Matlin works at
Dr. Matlin has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Matlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
