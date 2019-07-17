See All Neurosurgeons in New Haven, CT
Dr. Charles Matouk, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Matouk, MD

Dr. Charles Matouk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Matouk works at Yale Maternal Fetal Medicine in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matouk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yale University School of Medicine
    333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 737-2096
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Hydrocephalus
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 17, 2019
    I thank Dr. Matouk everyday for what he has done for me. I had a brain aneurysm rupture June 10, 2019. My life was in his hands and I couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you for saving my life Doctor. You are amazing - an every day hero.
    Jennifer Keane — Jul 17, 2019
    About Dr. Charles Matouk, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1053696187
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Matouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matouk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matouk works at Yale Maternal Fetal Medicine in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Matouk’s profile.

    Dr. Matouk has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Matouk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matouk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

