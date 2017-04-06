See All Dermatologists in Hilo, HI
Dr. Charles Mauro IV, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (17)
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Mauro IV, MD is a Dermatologist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Mauro IV works at Big Island Dermatology in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Big Island Dermatology
    868 Ululani St Ste 103, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 961-3427

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 06, 2017
    Dr. Mauro and staff top notch, professional and friendly. Never a wait. Get me in by appt. time, every time. I've had so many skin cancers. Never any pain. Never visible scars. Hilo is so fortunate to have him in our community. His answering machine may say "Not accepting new patients ". How fortunate I am to be an existing patient.
    Mike Stanton in Hilo, HI — Apr 06, 2017
    About Dr. Charles Mauro IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205840469
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mauro IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mauro IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mauro IV works at Big Island Dermatology in Hilo, HI. View the full address on Dr. Mauro IV’s profile.

    Dr. Mauro IV has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauro IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauro IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauro IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauro IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauro IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

