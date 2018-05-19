Dr. Charles May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles May, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles May, MD
Dr. Charles May, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They completed their residency with University Mo
Dr. May works at
Dr. May's Office Locations
Office22180 Olympic College Way NW Ste 202, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 779-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone at the office is so great!! I never thought I would ever like going to the Drs office, especially seeming how I drive a hour to get there. Its well worth the drive though, everyone treats you as a person an listens an believes you when you tell them you have pain..!!
About Dr. Charles May, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Mo
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
Dr. May has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.