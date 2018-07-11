Dr. Charles Mayron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mayron, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Mayron, MD
Dr. Charles Mayron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University|New York University and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mayron works at
Dr. Mayron's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Retina7D Johnson Rd Ste 206, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 785-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayron?
My husband had three detached retinas since 2002. He also has Wet Macular Degeneration. Since 2002, we have dealt with eight to ten Ophthalmologists and Retina Surgeons. We finally found Dr. Mayron, and my husband has received excellent care. Dr. Mayron is a miracle worker. He gave my husband his sight back. In addition, he and his staff are professional and caring. Finding Charles Mayron was our lucky day; he is the best.
About Dr. Charles Mayron, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831119932
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Meml-Columbia U
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University|New York University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayron works at
Dr. Mayron has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.