Dr. Charles Mayron, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Mayron, MD

Dr. Charles Mayron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University|New York University and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mayron works at Capital Retina Associates, PLLC, Latham, NY in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mayron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Retina
    7D Johnson Rd Ste 206, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 785-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Albany Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Mayron, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831119932
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Morristown Meml-Columbia U
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University|New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Mayron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayron works at Capital Retina Associates, PLLC, Latham, NY in Latham, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mayron’s profile.

    Dr. Mayron has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.