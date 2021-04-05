See All Family Doctors in Roseville, CA
Dr. Charles McCrory, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles McCrory, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. McCrory works at Roseville Advance Medical Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Locations

    Roseville Advanced Medical Group
    300 Harding Blvd Ste 213, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 780-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Dr. McCrory's office is welcoming & inviting office to visit. He is an ideal family physician. His commitment to medicine and his patients is demonstrated in his examinations and his friendly demeanor. His analysis and recommendations are directed to his patient's needs and not his own pocketbook. I have never felt "rushed through" which is a major shortcoming of too many other offices. My wife & I have been patient's of Dr. McCrory for roughly 18 years.
    William Orr — Apr 05, 2021
    About Dr. Charles McCrory, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134211170
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of S Fl College Of Med
    • TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles McCrory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCrory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCrory works at Roseville Advance Medical Group in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. McCrory’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCrory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCrory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

