Dr. Charles McGlade, MD

Interventional Radiology
3.0 (5)
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles McGlade, MD

Dr. Charles McGlade, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.

Dr. McGlade works at Centennial Shaw Heart & Vascular Specialists in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGlade's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Shaw Heart and Vascular Specialists
    2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 08, 2021
    dr mcglade did surgery on my wife on march 19th at mercy her name was pam stephens she was in icu i really want to thank him again for that but nobody knew it was to late sadly she passed the next day but i did like dr mcglade for coming in on his day off and trying so hard to save her i cant say enough for his effort i mean he was great but at least we had her for 24 more hrs thats better than nothing i want to still thank you so much for what you did and i will never forget it again thank you so much
    my name is loren stephens — Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Charles McGlade, MD

    • Interventional Radiology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235154212
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Hosp
    • UCLA Hosp
    • UCLA Hosp
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center
    • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGlade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGlade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGlade works at Centennial Shaw Heart & Vascular Specialists in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. McGlade’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGlade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGlade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGlade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGlade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
