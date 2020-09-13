Overview of Dr. Shane Medlock, MD

Dr. Shane Medlock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Medlock works at Sacred Heart Medical Group in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Pace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.