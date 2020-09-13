See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Shane Medlock, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shane Medlock, MD

Dr. Shane Medlock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Medlock works at Sacred Heart Medical Group in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Pace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Medlock's Office Locations

    Shmg Ob/gyn
    5153 N 9th Ave Ste 205, Pensacola, FL 32504 (850) 416-2550
    Sacred Heart Medical Group
    3754 Highway 90 Ste 220, Pace, FL 32571 (850) 416-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Preeclampsia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 13, 2020
    This is my first child and it was very hard not being able to have my mother there because of Covid-19 rules but I was comfortable the entire time and I felt so cared for, as well as my new baby and every staff member I came into contact with helped calm my nerves. Dr. Medlock and his staff are beyond amazing and were so good to me during my pregnancy and my labor and delivery couldn’t have gone any better!
    Jessica Anderson — Sep 13, 2020
    About Dr. Shane Medlock, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619125671
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Florida State University-College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shane Medlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medlock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Medlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medlock has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medlock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Medlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medlock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

