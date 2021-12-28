Overview of Dr. Charles Melone, MD

Dr. Charles Melone, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Melone works at Beth Israel Hand Surgery Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.