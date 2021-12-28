Dr. Charles Melone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Melone, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Melone has performed five surgeries on my left hand. I'm a professional musician, and could not afford a poor outcome, so I thoroughly researched my choice of a surgeon before choosing Dr. Melone. He performed three trigger-finger releases, capsule surgery on the thumb and a complex repair to the ring finger's second knuckle after a bandsaw mishap nearly severed the finger. He is a world-class practitioner.
- New York U Med Ctr
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Melone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melone has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Melone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melone.
