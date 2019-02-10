Overview of Dr. Charles Mentel III, MD

Dr. Charles Mentel III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mentel III works at Partlow Harbin & Poist OB/GYN in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.