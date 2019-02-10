Dr. Charles Mentel III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mentel III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mentel III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Partlow Harbin and Poist Obgyn MD PC701 University Blvd E Ste 502, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 349-4131
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Mentel! ??very great doctor!! He delivered both of my kids.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mentel III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mentel III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mentel III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mentel III has seen patients for Pap Smear, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mentel III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mentel III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mentel III.
