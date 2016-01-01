Overview

Dr. Charles Menz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Menz works at Island View Gastroenterology in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.