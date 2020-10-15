Dr. Charles Meredith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meredith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Meredith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Meredith, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School.
Dr. Meredith works at
Locations
1
Psychiatric Medicine Associates1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 920, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 386-3103
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meredith is the best Psychiatrist in the Seattle área. I was referred to him by others as the best skilled doctor to help with me as I suffer from addiction in addition to other mental health ailments. He is personal, professional and really cares about his patients. Would definitely recommend him to anyone, including family and friends.
About Dr. Charles Meredith, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1336257112
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meredith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meredith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meredith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meredith.
