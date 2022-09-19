See All Dermatologists in Exton, PA
Dr. Charles Meyers, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (16)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Meyers, MD is a Dermatologist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Meyers works at Schweiger Dermatology Center in Exton, PA with other offices in Kennett Square, PA and Coatesville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center
    501 Gordon Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-1604
  2. 2
    Kids First West Chester At Kennett
    701 E Baltimore Pike Ste B, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 203-0607
  3. 3
    Dermatology/Skin Surgery Center
    213 Reeceville Rd Ste 35, Coatesville, PA 19320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 594-6660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Psoriasis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Psoriasis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Charles Meyers, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225097769
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyers has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

