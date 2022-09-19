Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Meyers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Meyers, MD is a Dermatologist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Meyers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center501 Gordon Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (202) 444-1604
-
2
Kids First West Chester At Kennett701 E Baltimore Pike Ste B, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (410) 203-0607
-
3
Dermatology/Skin Surgery Center213 Reeceville Rd Ste 35, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions (610) 594-6660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyers?
I needed a check up relatively quickly, and I was accommodated. Dr Meyers was personable and had a a good patient manner, explaining what did or did not need treatment. He did a thorough exam. Afterwards I made an appointment for my husband to have his exam with Dr Meyers; I recommend him. I also liked his assistant, Tonya.
About Dr. Charles Meyers, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1225097769
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- New York University Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyers works at
Dr. Meyers has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meyers speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.