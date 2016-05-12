See All General Dentists in Oregon, OH
Dr. Charles Michalak, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Charles Michalak, DDS

Dentistry
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Charles Michalak, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oregon, OH. 

Dr. Michalak works at Sexton Joseph P DDS in Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sexton Joseph P DDS
    3448 Navarre Ave Ste 200, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 698-7188
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Michalak?

    May 12, 2016
    I was 500 miles from home working on a nearby construction project and developed a terrible toothache. First his staff and second he took me right in and eliminated my issue. I will be forever grateful. Stephen Knight, Mosheim, TN.
    Stephen Knight in Mosheim, TN — May 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Michalak, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Michalak, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Michalak to family and friends

    Dr. Michalak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Michalak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Michalak, DDS.

    About Dr. Charles Michalak, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548486376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Michalak, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michalak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michalak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michalak works at Sexton Joseph P DDS in Oregon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Michalak’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Michalak, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.