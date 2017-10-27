Overview of Dr. Charles Mikell, MD

Dr. Charles Mikell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Mikell works at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Setauket, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.