Dr. Charles Mikell, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Mikell, MD
Dr. Charles Mikell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Mikell's Office Locations
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-8070
Technology Park24 Research Way Ste 200, Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-7328
Advanced Specialty Care500 Commack Rd Ste 201, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-1213
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently met with Dr Mikell - related to a recently noted brain tumor - found on an Mri test for headaches, and forgetfulness. It was an extreme pleasure to meet a young doctor so truly devoted to helping people in a dire situation. His medical experience, training and prolonged amount of time spent with me gave me all the confidence I needed to make the right decision.
About Dr. Charles Mikell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124254917
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikell has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikell.
