Dr. Charles Milchteim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milchteim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Milchteim, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Milchteim, MD
Dr. Charles Milchteim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Dr. Milchteim works at
Dr. Milchteim's Office Locations
-
1
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 422-8080Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 9, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
-
3
Empire Physical and Occupational Therapy1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 535-0633Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd # 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
-
5
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa660 Broadway # 100, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
-
6
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
-
7
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave Ste 301, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milchteim?
Pleasant, did a good exam on the pulled muscle in the groin. Didn't push for an mri, suggested PT to stay conditioned. quick visit - like all orthos!
About Dr. Charles Milchteim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1952547952
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- George Washington University Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milchteim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milchteim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milchteim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milchteim works at
Dr. Milchteim has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milchteim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milchteim speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Milchteim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milchteim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milchteim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milchteim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.