Dr. Charles Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Miller, MD
Dr. Charles Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their residency with Loyola University Hospital
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates, PC1011 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6358
-
2
Neurosurgical Associates, PC7101 Jahnke Rd Ste 270, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 373-6347
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller treated my son after he suffered a severe traumatic brain injury sustained in a serious automobile accident. He is a compassionate provider who cares deeply about his patients. He took time to fully explain the treatments that our son received and patiently and thoroughly answered the numerous questions we had as parents. After two weeks of inpatient care and a few months of both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation our son has regained all functions and essentially has returned to his pre-accident condition. If you are in need of a neurosurgeon for yourself, or a family member I highly recommend Dr. Miller.
About Dr. Charles Miller, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1013980036
Education & Certifications
Loyola University Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Traumatic Brain Injury and Low Back Pain, and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
