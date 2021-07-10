Overview of Dr. Charles Miller, DPM

Dr. Charles Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Ankle and Foot Center of Tampa Bay in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.