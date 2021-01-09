See All Ophthalmologists in Owensboro, KY
Dr. Charles Millsap, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Millsap, MD

Dr. Charles Millsap, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Millsap works at Physicians Eye Center in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Millsap's Office Locations

    Physicians Eye Center of Owensboro Psc
    2845 Farrell Cres, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 956-8363

  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Jan 09, 2021
    I love Dr. Millsap. He took time to explain to me exactly what was wrong with my eye and what needed to be done. He answered my questions and calmed my nerves. His staff was pleasant and courteous.
    Sherry E Riherd — Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Millsap, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932103736
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu
    • Scott &amp;amp; White-Tes A&amp;amp;M U|Scott &amp;amp;amp; White-Tes A&amp;amp;amp;M U
    • U Okla
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Millsap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millsap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millsap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millsap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millsap works at Physicians Eye Center in Owensboro, KY. View the full address on Dr. Millsap’s profile.

    Dr. Millsap has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millsap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Millsap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millsap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millsap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millsap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

