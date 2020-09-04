Overview

Dr. Charles Millwood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Millwood works at Palmetto Health-USC Family Medicine - Parkridge Medical Associates in Columbia, SC with other offices in Aiken, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.