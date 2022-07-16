Overview

Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery.



Dr. Mitchell works at Brentwood Skin Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.