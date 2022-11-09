Dr. Mitchell II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Mitchell II, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Mitchell II, MD
Dr. Charles Mitchell II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell II's Office Locations
ENT Medical Center5258 DIJON DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-1090
Christopher L. Surek D.o. Apmc6110 Main St Ste D, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 658-4334
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to see Dr. Mitchell on 11/7 about a big abcess in my nasal cavity. My entire nose and under my eyes were swollen and red. I was in a good deal of pain. Dr. Mitchell seems to always know how to provide good results - just having his expertise makes me know I will get better. So thankful for him!
About Dr. Charles Mitchell II, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1609861871
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
