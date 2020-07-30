See All Plastic Surgeons in Shelby Township, MI
Dr. Charles Mok, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Shelby Township, MI
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Mok, DO

Dr. Charles Mok, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Mok works at Allure Medical Spa, Michigan in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mok's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles Mok Practice
    8180 26 Mile Rd Ste 300, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 992-8300
  2. 2
    Allergy & Asthma P C.
    6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 215, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb

Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Acne
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Acne

Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 30, 2020
    On 7/28/2020 Shelby Two Office. I had cosmetic procedures done by Dr Mok and a PA/RN. Very happy with results. Subtle but effective. Dr Mok discussed my goals, and made recommendations for a Magic Lift. Price was quoted before procedures started. (This was not my first visit to Allure). I like that a plan was made specifically for me, and not a "one size fits all" approach. As he worked Dr Mok continued to ask if I was comfortable and if I had questions. At no time did I feel rushed. Both providers were compassionate and gentle. Appointment on time, office scrupulously clean. Office staff pleasant and helpful. In room checkout. Will return to Allure for other medical and cosmetic concerns. Jan
    Jan — Jul 30, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Mok, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1235181876
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chicago Osteo Hosps And M C
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Emergency Medicine
