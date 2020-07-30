Dr. Charles Mok, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mok, DO
Dr. Charles Mok, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Charles Mok Practice8180 26 Mile Rd Ste 300, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 992-8300
Allergy & Asthma P C.6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 215, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
On 7/28/2020 Shelby Two Office. I had cosmetic procedures done by Dr Mok and a PA/RN. Very happy with results. Subtle but effective. Dr Mok discussed my goals, and made recommendations for a Magic Lift. Price was quoted before procedures started. (This was not my first visit to Allure). I like that a plan was made specifically for me, and not a "one size fits all" approach. As he worked Dr Mok continued to ask if I was comfortable and if I had questions. At no time did I feel rushed. Both providers were compassionate and gentle. Appointment on time, office scrupulously clean. Office staff pleasant and helpful. In room checkout. Will return to Allure for other medical and cosmetic concerns. Jan
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- Chicago Osteo Hosps And M C
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Emergency Medicine
Dr. Mok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mok accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mok has seen patients for Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mok speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mok.
