Dr. Charles Monier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Monier works at Digestive Health Center in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Houma, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.