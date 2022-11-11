Dr. Charles Monier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Monier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Monier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Monier works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Center764 N Acadia Rd Ste A, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-1958Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Digestive Health Center602 N Acadia Rd Ste 101, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-1958
-
3
Digestive Health Center430 Corporate Dr Ste C, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 446-1958
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monier?
Exceptional care. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Charles Monier, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043288160
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monier works at
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Monier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.