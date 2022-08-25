See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Charles Montgomery, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Montgomery, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Montgomery works at Charles Montgomery in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles Montgomery
    Charles Montgomery
3100 Mowry Ave Ste 205, Fremont, CA 94538
(925) 736-8584
  2. 2
    Charles Montgomery
    Charles Montgomery
111 Deerwood Rd Ste 360, San Ramon, CA 94583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2022
    My special needs son has been seeing Dr Montgomery for several years now. He began as a child and is now in his mid twenties.He brings a calm to him that has made such a HUGE difference in our family life. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Kyle's Mom — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Montgomery, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1688730772
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of New Mexico
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCSD
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

