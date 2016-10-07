Dr. Charles Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Moon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Moon, MD is a Dermatologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Moon works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Girardeau2116 Megan Dr Ste 102, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 335-7546
-
2
Advanced Dermatology of Southeast Missouri1359 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 335-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moon?
The staff at Advanced Dermatology are always friendly and professional. Dr. Moon is absolutely wonderful! He's very good about answering all of my questions and making sure I understand my condition or diagnosis before I leave. Always a good experience!
About Dr. Charles Moon, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1487712295
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium; Brooke Army Med Center
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium; Brooke Army Med Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.