Dr. Charles Mooney, MD
Dr. Charles Mooney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Charles F. Mooney M.d. P.A.600 E Taylor St Ste 308, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 957-6000
Texoma Medical Center5016 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 957-6000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital-sherman3601 N Calais St, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 957-6000
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Mooney for several years. In my opinion you cannot find a better surgeon! He goes above & beyond to make sure it’s done right the first time. I have several serious health issues that he always takes into consideration and he always works with my other doctors to make sure everything is taken care of. To be honest I have dealt with several different surgeons around the country at some of the top hospitals and I always prefer Dr. Mooney.
About Dr. Charles Mooney, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Baylor University
Dr. Mooney has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.
