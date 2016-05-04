Overview of Dr. Charles Moore, MD

Dr. Charles Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summersville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Summersville, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Bell's Palsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.