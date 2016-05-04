Dr. Charles Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Moore, MD
Dr. Charles Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Department of Anesthesia1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4820Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CAMC Cardiology702 Professional Park Dr Ste 100, Summersville, WV 26651 Directions (304) 598-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Summersville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent Doctor. Good listener. Very timely
About Dr. Charles Moore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Bell's Palsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
