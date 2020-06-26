Dr. Charles Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Moore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Endoscopy Center2206 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Always compassionate and discusses options with explanations. Deep respect for his knowledge. My go to for digestive issues!????
About Dr. Charles Moore, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629020011
Education & Certifications
- Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System
- University of Arkansas
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.