Dr. Charles Moore Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Moore Jr works at Moore Family Medicine Clinic in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.