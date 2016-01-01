Dr. Moorefield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Moorefield, MD
Dr. Charles Moorefield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
- 1 1990 W New Haven Ave Ste 304, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 821-1338
- First Health
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134196892
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Family Practice
Dr. Moorefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moorefield speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorefield. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorefield.
