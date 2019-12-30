Overview of Dr. Charles Morgan, MD

Dr. Charles Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Morgan works at Advocare Pediatric Eye in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.