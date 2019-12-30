Dr. Charles Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Morgan, MD
Dr. Charles Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Pediatric Eye Physicians PC95 Madison Ave Ste 301, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-8814
- 2 70 Sparta Ave Ste 101, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 540-8814
Nj Ambulatory Anesthesia Associates LLC111 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-8814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Having adult strabismus surgery I would highly recommend Dr Charles Morgan . He is a highly respected pediatric opthomologist Surgeon . He is very knowledgeable , honest , kind and patient . Other than insurance difficulty on my end I would recommend him in a heartbeat . Cannot say thank you enough Dr Charles Morgan !!
About Dr. Charles Morgan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104930460
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morgan speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
