Dr. Charles Moseley III, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (10)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Moseley III, MD

Dr. Charles Moseley III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Moseley III works at Voranoot Punyanitya MD in Charlottesville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moseley III's Office Locations

    Voranoot Punyanitya MD
    411 8th St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 979-1902

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Moseley III, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104913797
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moseley III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moseley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moseley III works at Voranoot Punyanitya MD in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Moseley III’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moseley III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moseley III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moseley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moseley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

