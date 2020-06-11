Overview of Dr. Charles Mosteller, MD

Dr. Charles Mosteller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Mosteller works at Premiere Medical in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.