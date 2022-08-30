Dr. Mount has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Mount, MD
Dr. Charles Mount, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Allegheny General Hospital Division of Dermatology490 E North Ave Ste 107, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 259-2276Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
A great physician he takes his time with you and is very professional and explains everything to you.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Washington University, St Louis
- San Antonio Uniformed Srvs Hlth Edn Cons
- WV Univ Sch of Med
- West Virginia University
- Dermatology
Dr. Mount accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mount has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mount works at
Dr. Mount has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Pemphigoid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mount on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mount. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mount.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mount, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mount appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.