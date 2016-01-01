Overview of Dr. Charles Mugera, MD

Dr. Charles Mugera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Mugera works at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD and Hyattsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.