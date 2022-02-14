Overview of Dr. Charles Munn, MD

Dr. Charles Munn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Munn works at Bartlett Internal Medicine Grp in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.